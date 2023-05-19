5 Belarusians Killed Fighting for Ukraine in Bakhmut – Exiled Opposition Leader

Five members of a Belarusian regiment fighting with Kyiv's forces have been killed in Bakhmut, a conflict-scarred city in eastern Ukraine, A Belarusian opposition leader living in exile said Friday.

"Heartbroken by the death of five members of the Belarusian Kastus Kalinouski Regiment fighting for Ukraine in Bakhmut," Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Twitter.

The frontline city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region has been the site of heavy fighting for months.