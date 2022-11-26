Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei Dies Suddenly

By AFP
Russian Foreign Ministry / TASS

The foreign minister of Belarus, who earlier this year dismissed international concerns over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine being launched from his country, has died at the age of 64, the Belta news agency reported on Saturday. 

"The Belarusian foreign minister Vladimir Makei has died suddenly," the country's state news agency reported, citing the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anatoly Glaz.

Makei had held his post since 2012.

Earlier this week, Makei took part in a summit of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in Armenia's capital Yerevan, and was due to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Minsk on Monday.

Belarus, which has been ruled with an iron fist by President Alexander Lukashenko since 1994, borders both Ukraine and Russia. 

The Belarusian leadership, the closest ally the Kremlin has internationally, allowed Belarusian territory to be used by Russian troops to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

Shortly before the invasion, as the international community voiced concerns at massive Russian troop build-ups along the Belarus-Ukrainian border, Makei said that "not a single" Russian soldier would remain in Belarus after joint military exercises in the area came to an end.

Moscow moved troops into Ukraine a week later, including some from Belarusian territory.

Read more about: Belarus , Ukraine war

Read more

longstanding allies

Explainer: Is the Belarus-Russia ‘Joint Military Group’ a Threat to Ukraine?

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed Monday that Ukraine was readying an attack on Belarus and announced the formation of a “joint military...
in the middle

Russians, Belarusians Caught in the Crossfire in Ukraine

Russians and Belarusians living in Ukraine are facing mounting administrative challenges that may force them out of the country.
expect the unexpected

Belarus Launches 'Surprise' Military Maneuvers

The exercise will be closely watched by Kyiv, which has repeatedly accused Belarus of planning to help Russia's military operation.
climate of fear

Ukraine War Fuels ‘Fear and Anxiety’ for Russia’s Trans Community

Transgender and non-binary people in Russia have faced rising harassment and physical abuse since the start of the war in Ukraine, activists say, as the...