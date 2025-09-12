‘Iron Diplomacy’: With NATO On Edge, Russia and Belarus Launch Major Military Drills

Even before they officially started Friday, Russia and Belarus’ joint Zapad-2025 military drills had already sent a rash of unease through frontline NATO states.

Polish authorities closed the border with Belarus earlier this week “for national security reasons,” while Lithuania’s national security mechanisms were put on high alert and the government deployed additional troops to the border.

And then there was the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace that triggered NATO’s first direct military engagement with Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022.

During this year’s Zapad (“West”) drills, which are expected to feature fewer troops than 2021, troops will practice the decision-making around using nuclear weapons and Russian nuclear-capable Oreshnik ballistic missiles.

But despite the heightened drama and the flashes of new technology, experts told The Moscow Times that the drills do not signify an imminent threat.

Instead, Russian and Belarusian forces will simulate how NATO would respond in an area — the Belarus, Poland and Lithuania border region — considered the potential site of a future confrontation.

“I would analyze this from the foreign policy perspective, because Russia is certainly laser focused on Ukraine now and it doesn’t have the size and scale of capabilities needed to attack Europe,” said Kirill Shamiev, an expert on the Russian military at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

European states, on the other hand, believe they have good reason to fret. The last time the Zapad drills were held, in 2021, with Russia and Belarus claiming to have mobilized 200,000 troops, they coincided with a military buildup later used to launch the war in Ukraine.

That fact has pushed NATO countries bordering Belarus to launch their own military exercises, with Poland and Lithuania mobilizing upwards of 40,000 and 17,000 troops along the border, respectively.

In the Baltic Sea, Germany is leading a simulation of rapid NATO force deployment to Lithuania known as Quadriga.

“I think each country is preparing in its own way,” said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda this week. “We really take this period of heightened threat seriously, which is related to both the active phase of the Zapad exercises and the period leading up to it.”