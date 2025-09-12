Russia and Belarus Begin Zapad-2025 Military Exercises

Russia and Belarus began joint military exercises on Friday, the first Zapad drills to be held since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The “Zapad-2025” drills, which run through Sept. 16, are meant to test the ability of the two countries to repel an enemy attack, retake lost territory and secure the borders of what they call their Union State, according to the Russian and Belarusian Defense Ministries.

Russia said the exercises will play out in two phases, with the first focused on defense and coordination and the second on regaining ground and defeating enemy forces. The drills are being staged at ranges in Belarus and Russia, as well as in the Baltic and Barents Seas.

Belarus has described the exercises as defensive and limited to its eastern regions. Officials in Minsk said in January that 13,000 troops would take part, but later reduced the figure to about half that number, marking a sharp drop from the 200,000 involved in Zapad-2021.

Moscow said it invited observers from defense and economic blocs led by Russia and China.