Russia Withdraws Military Contingent From Allied Belarus

The Russian military has withdrawn a regional task force from neighboring Belarus, Ukrainian border authorities and independent Belarusian war monitors have said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced in October 2022 the deployment of a joint regional group of military forces after accusing Ukraine of preparing an attack on his country.

On Thursday, the State Border Service of Ukraine said “almost all” of Russia’s forces in Belarus have been “rotated out.”

“No new units have been brought in,” spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said at a press briefing, adding that current Russian troop numbers in Belarus pose no immediate threat of invading Ukraine from the north.