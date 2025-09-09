Poland to Close Border With Belarus Ahead of Zapad-2025 Military Drills

Poland will close its eastern border with Belarus a day ahead of joint Russian-Belarusian military drills later this week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday.

Russia and Belarus are set to hold a scaled-down version of their regular Zapad exercises from this Friday to next Monday, the first such drills since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“For national security reasons, we will close the border with Belarus, including railway crossings, in connection with the Zapad maneuvers on Thursday at midnight,” Tusk told a government meeting, according to Reuters.

Poland closed most of its border with Belarus in 2021 after accusing Minsk of sponsoring an influx of migrants and refugees into the country. Only two crossings currently remain open.