Death Toll in Leningrad Region Bootleg Alcohol Poisoning Rises to 41

At least 41 people have died in northwestern Russia’s Leningrad region after consuming bootleg alcohol containing lethal amounts of methanol, the RBC news website reported Friday, citing law enforcement sources.

The spate of poisonings since Sept. 24 marks one of the deadliest mass poisonings in recent years linked to Russia’s pervasive black market for alcohol.

The victims reportedly lived or were registered across six districts across the southwest, center and northeast of the Leningrad region.

Regional prosecutors said 14 people have been arrested in connection with three criminal cases that have been placed under “special control.”