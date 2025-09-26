19 Killed in Bootleg Alcohol Poisoning in Russia’s Leningrad Region

At least 19 people have died this month after consuming bootleg alcohol in northwestern Russia’s Leningrad region near the border with Estonia, authorities said Friday.

National police spokeswoman Irina Volk said two local residents were detained on suspicion of supplying raw alcohol and using it to produce homemade spirits.

“A resident of the village of Gostitsy is suspected of selling alcohol-containing liquid to fellow villagers,” Volk wrote of the first detainee on Telegram.

“A little later, his acquaintance from a neighboring village, who had allegedly sold raw alcohol to the pensioner, was detained,” she added.

The Leningrad region’s administration said at least 19 deaths have been registered across the southwestern Slantsevsky district in September.