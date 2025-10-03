Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Both Pilots Dead After Small Aircraft Crashes in Remote Siberian Region

West Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office

A small utility plane crashed in a remote area of Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region on Friday, killing both pilots on board, Russian authorities said.

The Antonov An-2 aircraft, operated by regional carrier Borus Airlines, went down around 5:00 p.m. local time in what officials described as a “hard landing,” according to the regional transportation prosecutor’s office.

“Two pilots on board were killed and the aircraft was destroyed,” said Russia’s Interstate Aviation Committee (MAK), the body responsible for investigating civil aviation accidents across former Soviet states.

Russia’s civil aviation regulator Rosaviatsia classified the incident as a “catastrophe” and said local officials would assist MAK in its investigation. The West Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office also opened an inquiry into possible violations of air safety rules.

Preliminary information suggests the aircraft had just completed aerial work before it crashed about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the village of Tanzybei.

Borus Airlines is based in Shushenskoye, around 70 kilometers (43 miles) west of Tanzybei.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

The An-2, a Soviet-designed single-engine biplane, is widely used across Russia’s more far-flung regions for cargo and passenger flights.

No flight tracking data for the aircraft’s registration RA-70350 was available on publicly accessible aviation monitoring platforms, which is common for older aircraft that often lack transponders and operate outside radar coverage.

Read more about: Accident , Airlines , Regions , Krasnoyarsk

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Feature

As Kremlin Boasts of Arctic Riches, Indigenous Peoples Struggle to Survive

Though their ancestral lands are being eyed for their energy and mineral wealth, the Indigenous peoples of Russia's Arctic are unlikely to prosper.
6 Min read

Krasnoyarsk Mayor Resigns 3 Months After Arrest on Bribery Charges

Vladislav Loginov was arrested in June on suspicion of accepting more than $2.3 million in bribes between 2018 and 2024 from the CEO of a company.
1 Min read

Krasnodar’s Main Airport Reopens After More Than 3-Year Closure

Pashkovsky Airport was among 11 airports in southern and western Russia closed due to safety risks posed by the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
1 Min read

Russia to Reopen First Airport Shuttered Since Ukraine Invasion

All flights to and from 11 airports in southern and central parts of the country have been grounded since the invasion over two years ago.
1 Min read