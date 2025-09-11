Krasnodar’s Main Airport Reopens After More Than 3-Year Closure

The southern Russian city of Krasnodar reopened its main airport on Thursday, more than three years after it was closed due to the invasion of Ukraine.
“Throughout the shutdown, the facility maintained readiness to resume service, including retaining trained staff,” Russia’s Transportation Ministry said in a statement announcing the reopening of Pashkovsky Airport.
Civil aviation authorities banned flights to 11 airports in southern and western Russia on the day President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022, as fighting along the border posed air safety risks.
Pashkovsky is the third airport to resume operations after the reopening of Elista Airport in the republic of Kalmykia in May 2024 and Gelendzhik Airport on the Black Sea coast earlier this summer.
The Transportation Ministry said Pashkovsky’s reopening would “not only boost regional business, but give residents easier access to holiday destinations on the Azov and Black Seas.”
Pashkovsky Airport said its working hours would be limited to 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until further notice. Its website does not contain any scheduled inbound or outbound flights, with the homepage only noting that the airport is “ready to resume flights.”
Krasnodar is a major city of more than 1 million people, located east of annexed Crimea and south of Ukraine’s partially occupied Donetsk region.
