‘Nothing to Breathe’: Smoke From Krasnodar Landfill Chokes Town as Fire Burns for a Week

Residents of a town in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region say they have been forced to breathe toxic air from a landfill fire burning for more than a week despite promises from officials to put it out, local media reported on Monday.

The blaze at the Simonovka landfill, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the resort town of Yeysk, began on Aug. 25 and has spread in recent days amid high temperatures and strong winds.

Yeysk district head Roman Bublik said municipal crews had contained open flames by Monday afternoon and were covering the smoldering garbage with gravel and dirt. Days earlier, he acknowledged the fire had flared up again after officials had declared it under control.

Frustrated residents shared videos on social media of what appeared to be heavy smoke over Yeysk, disputing claims from the authorities that the haze was morning fog.

“There’s absolutely nothing to breathe at all. No air conditioning, no fans, nothing helps anymore. Everything seeped inside the apartment,” one resident told local media. “This isn’t fog, it’s smoke from the landfill.”

Local authorities have declared the highest fire hazard level through Tuesday, banning outdoor burning.