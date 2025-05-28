Belarus to Scale Back Joint Military Drills With Russia

Belarus will scale back joint military drills with Russia, scheduled for September, cutting troop numbers and moving exercises away from its western border, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

“We have decided to reduce the parameters of the ‘Zapad-2025’ exercise and to move its main maneuvers deeper into the territory of the Republic of Belarus, away from the western borders,” Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said in a statement on the ministry’s Telegram channel.

The number of troops taking part will be cut by nearly half, said General Valery Revenko, head of the defense ministry’s international cooperation department, speaking at a security forum in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Belarus, a close ally of Moscow, allowed its territory to be used as a staging ground for Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Along with Poland and the Baltic states, Ukraine has repeatedly voiced concern over possible military buildups in Belarus.