This Belarusian Firm Supplies Western Tech Giants Like Apple – And Russia's Defense Industry

Izovac, a Belarusian company specializing in vacuum deposition technology, has long been a supplier to major global tech firms like Apple, Tesla and Samsung.

At the same time, Izovac and its affiliates have also supplied approximately $200 million in equipment to Russian defense contractors since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an investigation by the Belarusian Investigative Center (BIC) has found.

The investigation was conducted in collaboration with C4ADS, IStories, 15min.lt and Skhemy, and supported by Cyberpartisans.

Founded in 1992 by the Minsk Radiotechnical Institute and several of its alumni, Izovac began as a scientific and technical firm. Over time, it evolved into a leading manufacturer of vacuum deposition systems, crucial for producing touchscreen displays.

Its technology was integral to the production of early iMacs, and according to a World Bank report, about half of the touch screens for the iPhone and iPad were originally manufactured using Izovaс equipment.

"When you tap with your finger and the phone knows where you pressed, it's this touchscreen, specifically this trace — which includes Izovaс's trace," said Vitali Khomich, Izovac’s deputy director, in an interview four years ago.

By 2020, Izovac held about 20% of the global market share in supplying vacuum deposition equipment for touchscreens. In addition to Apple, Izovaс counted major global brands like Tesla, Samsung, LG and Sharp among its clients.

Gradually, Izovac transitioned to assembling production lines for clients. It expanded and developed a diversified structure: it would develop a technology, nurture it for a while and then spin it off into a separate company.

One of these subsidiaries is the Belarusian firm Izotek-M, which specializes in mechanical processing and manufacturing of optical elements. It is with Izotek-M that BIC’s investigation into the darker side of Belarusian business begins.

Through Izotek-M, Izovac allegedly sold a used plasma etching system from the American brand Applied Materials to NM-Tech, a Russian company linked to the defense sector.

Plasma etching systems are used for producing microchips, a vital and scarce component in Russia's military technology.

The sale circumvented U.S. export controls and violating sanctions imposed by both the U.S. and the EU.​

"U.S. sanctions and U.S. export control rules cover used items,” Richard Nephew, a senior research scholar at Columbia University, told BIC. “[They] cover items whether or not they’re going through intermediaries or whether or not they’re going directly from U.S. companies. And it’s the responsibility of U.S. companies to ensure that the end users are who they say they will be.”