A Fashionable Scheme: The Belarusian Company Bringing Luxury Goods to Russia

An intermediary linked to a businessman close to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko imports luxury goods to Russia by reporting artificially low prices in customs documents to circumvent sanctions, the Belarusian Investigative Center (BIC) has found. This scheme not only violates U.S. and EU bans, but also deprives the Belarusian budget of taxes and customs duties. The investigation was conducted in collaboration with the Lithuanian investigative outlet Siena and the Russian project Chronicles Media, with support from the activist group CyberPartisans. Cheap luxuries Have you ever seen a brand-new, authentic Balenciaga jacket for $4? Or a Dolce & Gabbana quilted vest priced at $6.50? According to customs documents, these are the declared prices for luxury garments shipped by a Belarusian company from the EU to Russia. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, most Western luxury brands — including Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Gucci — suspended operations in Russia. On March 11, 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce banned the export of luxury goods (including clothing, footwear, bags and perfumes) to Russia and Belarus if their wholesale price exceeded $1,000 per item. The EU implemented a similar ban four days later, but with a lower threshold of 300 euros per item.

In June 2024, the EU extended these restrictions to luxury exports to Belarus for its role in supporting Russia’s war of aggression. However, there are ways to bypass these restrictions. On Facebook, a company calling itself Belcargo promises delivery from the EU to Russia “without price restrictions.” “Price advantage: by ordering delivery of goods through us, recipients of the cargo avoid having to pay duties on goods that cost over 1,000 euros. This is especially relevant for luxury brands, the price of which significantly exceeds this amount,” Belcargo wrote in September 2024. Price is not important The BIC contacted Belcargo via WhatsApp, posing as customers hoping to place an order. The company proposed the following delivery scheme: Customers buy luxury goods themselves, for example from an Italian online store.

The seller ships the parcel to a warehouse near Vilnius, Lithuania, or Belcargo arranges pickup directly from Italy and delivers it to Lithuania.

From the Lithuanian warehouse, the goods are processed, undervalued in documentation and shipped to Russia.

A customs officer seen at Smolensk checkpoint on the Russian- Belarusian border. Maxim Shemetov / TASS

This communication showed that the actual value of the purchased goods was irrelevant. The BIC ordered 10 men’s jackets from brands like Brunello Cucinelli, Cortigiani, HERNO and Fradi. Instead of the real price of 6,450 euros, the BIC declared a value of 1,730 euros. Although it was easy to verify these prices online, Belcargo raised no concerns about the discrepancy or that the actual prices per unit might violate the EU ban. When importing such goods into the Eurasian Economic Union (in this case, via Belarus), customs duties of 10% and VAT of 20% are normally applied. By undervaluing the goods, these payments are significantly reduced. For this test order of 10 imported Italian jackets alone, the difference in customs and VAT would be around 1,500 euros less. Who is behind the mask? The contact numbers on one of Belcargo’s websites trace back to the Russian company Pascaltrade. According to Russian customs data, this company has received large quantities of luxury clothing from the EU. Its sole supplier: the Belarusian company Torgovyi Dom Exporttorg. Torgovyi Dom Exporttorg is connected to businessman Alexander Zaytsev, a former aide to Viktor Lukashenko, the eldest son of Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko. The EU has sanctioned Zaytsev due to his ties to the Lukashenko family. Zaytsev owned Torgovyi Dom Exporttorg from 2020 until mid-2021. His successor, Yauheni Krakhotsin, had worked over seven years for another Zaytsev-owned firm, Stiskho. As of August 2023, Torgovyi Dom Exportorg is officially owned by Anna Yelpayeva, who previously worked at VLATE Logistic — a firm once owned by the Bremino Group. That group is co-owned by Zaytsev and two other businessmen connected to Lukashenko, Aliaksei Aleksin and Mikalai Varabei.

A closed shop of the French luxury brand Christian Dior in Moscow. Moskva News Agency