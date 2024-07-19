Russia Boasts That Sanctions Helped It Avoid Global Microsoft Outage

Russia’s Digital Communications Ministry said Friday that airlines and banks in the country did not appear to have been impacted by a widespread Microsoft outage that has disrupted flights and business across the globe, touting Moscow’s measures against Western sanctions as a shield from the digital disarray.

The international travel industry, as well as some television broadcasters, banks and healthcare systems were knocked offline in the United States, Australia, Europe and Asia on Friday morning. The Australian government linked the outages to the global cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike, which Reuters reported had alerted its clients that its software was causing Microsoft Windows to crash.

Microsoft said it was taking “mitigation actions” in response to service issues, though it was not immediately clear if those were linked to the global outages.

“At the moment, the ministry has not received reports of system failures at Russian airports,” Russia’s Digital Communications Ministry said in a statement circulated by the state-run news agency TASS.