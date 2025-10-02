U.S. to Share Intelligence With Kyiv for Strikes on Russian Energy Sites – WSJ

U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized American intelligence agencies to provide Ukraine with targeting data for strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, including oil refineries, pipelines and power plants, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous American officials.
The order, which directs the Pentagon and intelligence services to supply the information, came shortly before Trump said that he believed Ukraine could win the war and reclaim all of its territory from Russia, the report said.
Trump has voiced increasing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin as his efforts to mediate an end to the war have flatlined, and the intelligence-sharing is the latest signal that he is now deepening his support for Kyiv.
Washington has also asked NATO allies to provide Kyiv with similar support, according to the sources.
The Trump administration is also weighing whether to supply Ukraine with powerful weapons capable of hitting more targets inside Russia, including long-range Tomahawk and Barracuda missiles, the WSJ said.
Vice President J.D. Vance had earlier confirmed discussions about supplying Kyiv with Tomahawks, which have a range of 2,500 kilometers, though Trump has not yet approved the decision.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the use of long-range Western weapons against targets inside Russia would mean NATO, the U.S. and European countries were at war with Moscow.
He said Ukraine was not capable of carrying out such strikes without Western assistance.
After meeting Trump in late September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow's top officials should check for bomb shelters near the Kremlin if the country does not stop its full-scale war on Ukraine.
Ukraine has previously requested Tomahawks from Washington, including in a classified annex to the “victory plan” Zelensky presented to then-President Joe Biden last year, but did not receive them.
Kyiv repeated its request in July but was again denied due to "concerns about Ukraine’s lack of restraint," the Financial Times reported.
The Trump administration had until now also barred Ukraine from using long-range systems such as ATACMS for strikes inside Russia.
