U.S. to Share Intelligence With Kyiv for Strikes on Russian Energy Sites – WSJ

U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized American intelligence agencies to provide Ukraine with targeting data for strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, including oil refineries, pipelines and power plants, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous American officials.

The order, which directs the Pentagon and intelligence services to supply the information, came shortly before Trump said that he believed Ukraine could win the war and reclaim all of its territory from Russia, the report said.

Trump has voiced increasing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin as his efforts to mediate an end to the war have flatlined, and the intelligence-sharing is the latest signal that he is now deepening his support for Kyiv.

Washington has also asked NATO allies to provide Kyiv with similar support, according to the sources.

The Trump administration is also weighing whether to supply Ukraine with powerful weapons capable of hitting more targets inside Russia, including long-range Tomahawk and Barracuda missiles, the WSJ said.