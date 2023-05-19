Belarus Constructing Defensive Fortifications Near Ukraine Border – Reports

Belarus has started constructing defensive fortifications near its border with Ukraine, the Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hayun reported.

Construction equipment and a line of small anti-tank concrete pyramids known as dragon's teeth were spotted 10 kilometers from Gomel, a city located some 44 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, Belaruski Hayun said Thursday.

Dragon’s teeth were widely used during World War II to halt the advancement of enemy vehicles and infantry.

Their installation in Belarus — a staunch ally of Russia that allowed Moscow to invade Ukraine from its territory in February 2022 — comes ahead of a widely anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko this week described the Ukrainian counteroffensive as “disinformation.”

"There is no ‘counteroffensive,’ from my point of view, and there cannot be. It's simply madness,” Lukashenko said Thursday at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly.