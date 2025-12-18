Russians Expected to Slash New Year Spending as Inflation Bites

Russians plan to cut their spending on New Year's celebrations in 2025 amid economic pressure, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday, citing consumer surveys and analysts.

Households expect to spend an average of 14,000 rubles ($175) on the holiday, according to a poll by online marketplace Avito. The figure covers all preparations, including food and ready-made meals, table decorations, clothing, gifts and venue and equipment rentals.

That would be nearly half the expected amount for New Year's 2024, when Russians planned to spend about 26,000 rubles ($325), including 17,500 rubles ($219) on food and 8,500 rubles ($106) on gifts, according to a study by market research firm Nielsen.

Rising inflation and higher prices for food, utilities and clothing have pushed consumers into a savings mindset, Alexander Safonov, a professor at the Financial University under the Russian government, told Kommersant.

“People have restricted their purchases and spending, including on New Year's celebrations. No matter how much one earns, the general trend is to reduce one's spending,” Safonov said.

Food remains the biggest cost, though consumers are opting for cheaper products and abandoning delicacies.