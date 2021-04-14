Putin Receives Second Coronavirus Vaccine Dose

President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday that he has received his second Covid-19 vaccine shot with one of Russia's domestically developed jabs and that he hoped Russians would follow his example.

Putin, 68, received his first dose on March 23.

“I want to inform you that right now, before entering this room, I also received the second vaccination,” he said during a televised meeting of the Russian Geographical Society. “I hope that everything will be fine — in fact, I am sure of it.”

“I assume that you, taking care of yourself and your loved ones, will do the same and follow my example,” he added.