Putin Receives Russian Coronavirus Vaccine – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin got his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, his spokesman told state media, receiving one of the country's three domestically developed jabs.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin is feeling well and will have a full working day Wednesday.

Putin’s delay in getting vaccinated while boasting of Russia's Sputnik V as the world’s “best” jab has raised eyebrows, and he was one of the last remaining world leaders to be vaccinated.

The procedure happened off-camera despite speculation that the Russian president would broadcast it live to ease public distrust in Russia's vaccines, with Peskov saying earlier Tuesday that “you'll have to take our word for it.”

“As for being vaccinated in front of the cameras, he does not like it,” Peskov said of the 68-year-old leader, who has not been one for camera-shyness during his two decades in power.

Peskov also declined to specify which vaccine Putin took, telling reporters Tuesday that “all three Russian vaccines are absolutely reliable, very good and effective.”