Putin Says He Took Nasal Spray Covid Vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has received an experimental nasal coronavirus vaccine days after receiving a booster shot as authorities continue to struggle to convince people to get vaccinated.

Putin said on Sunday he had had a third Covid-19 vaccine dose, noting that the injection of the one-dose Sputnik Light booster was painless.

The president also volunteered to take part in trials of Russia’s nasal Covid vaccine, he revealed Wednesday.

“I sprayed one [nostril] and the other,” Putin said in a televised meeting with top government officials in charge of Russia’s coronavirus response.

“I sat there for 15 minutes and it was all over. I felt nothing, simply nothing,” the president said after receiving what he described as a “powder” nasal spray.