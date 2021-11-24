Russian Doctors Invite Big Name Anti-Vaxxers to Covid Wards

Leading Russian doctors on Wednesday invited celebrities and politicians with anti-vaccine views to visit Covid red zones in hospitals and see for themselves the effects of the pandemic. In an open letter published by state news agency TASS, 11 doctors from several cities wrote to a dozen public figures who expressed anti-vaccine views to hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Russia, one of the countries worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is struggling with widespread opposition to vaccination even though it has developed several homegrown jabs including Sputnik V. Despite multiple pleas from President Vladimir Putin, only 37% of Russians are fully vaccinated and the country has seen more than 1,000 deaths a day in recent weeks.

In their letter, the doctors told several singers, actors, TV personalities, and politicians who had expressed skepticism over vaccinations that they would take the time to show them around Covid treatment centers. "We are all somewhat busy, you can probably guess with what," said the letter, whose signatories included prominent Moscow doctor Denis Protsenko, who is in charge of the capital's main Covid hospital. "But given how many people read and listen to you, we will find time to escort you through the red zones, intensive care units, and pathology departments of our hospitals," the doctors said. "Maybe after that, you will change your position and fewer people will die," it added. Among others, the letter was addressed to TV personality Oskar Kuchera, who doubted the safety of vaccines to his almost 300,000 followers on Instagram this month.

