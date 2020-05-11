Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

9 Die in Care Home Fire Outside Moscow

By AFP
The fire in the privately owned care home in the town of Krasnogorsk started around midnight Sunday to Monday. Vyacheslav Prokofyev / TASS

A fire broke out in a retirement home in the Moscow region, killing at least nine people with several more in intensive care in the hospital, local authorities said Monday.

The fire in the privately owned care home in the town of Krasnogorsk started around midnight Sunday to Monday and was extinguished within an hour, emergencies services said.

"Nine people died on site and nine more were rushed to hospital in serious condition and are treated in intensive care," the Krasnogorsk municipal government said in a statement.

Russian agencies said 37 people were in the building at the time of the fire.

The Kommersant business daily said many of the care home residents were not mobile and the employees were unable to carry them out from the smoke despite the fire being small.

The fire is the second such incident around Moscow in just over a month: investigators are probing another fire in an upscale retirement home in Moscow, which caused the deaths of six people in April.

Read more about: Moscow

Read more

Fashion

Other Fashions, Other Times

An exhibition about student and subculture fashion trends during perestroika at the Museum of Moscow.
Moscow

Jewish Moscow: Eat Pray Learn

Explore Russia's Jewish legacy in Moscow.
World Cup

The World Cup Gold Rush: Sex Dolls, Disco Parties, Chocolates and More

With FIFA set to make billions, local businesses want a slice of the pie.
World Cup

Moscow Runs Low on Beer for Thirsty World Cup Fans

"There are really a lot of people in Moscow ... and they are all drinking."

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.