There have been 45 cases of coronavirus infections reported in Russia so far.

As the new coronavirus that has killed more than 4,900 people continues to spread around the world, Russia has stepped up measures to tackle the pandemic, including closing most entry points along its 4,200-kilometer border with China, ordering people returning from high-risk areas to self-quarantine and temporarily banning Chinese citizens from entering the country.

The number of coronavirus infections in Russia as of March 12.

Below are the latest updates on Russia’s response to the coronavirus :

March 14

— Russia will close its land borders with Poland and Norway to foreigners in a bid to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, premier Mikhail Mishustin said in a statement on Saturday.

— Moscow will make school attendance optional starting on Monday in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, its mayor said on Saturday.

March 13

— Russia confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 45, the RBC news website reported, citing the country's coronavirus crisis center.

— Russia is limiting flights with Europe from Monday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Moscow said Friday.

— Prominent Russian-Azerbaijani artist Aidan Salakhova says she has been quarantined in a hospital after returning from Italy on a flight that was carrying two people infected with coronavirus. All the passengers on Salakhova's flight have been placed in hospital quarantine as well.

— Two Russian tourists in Israel have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

— St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region banned events with more than 1,000 people.

— The Kremlin told journalists who cover President Vladimir Putin to stay away from official events if they felt unwell as a precautionary measure to protect Kremlin staff from the coronavirus.

— Polish President Andrzej Duda will not travel to Russia next month due to the coronavirus, missing ceremonies marking the 10-year anniversary of a plane crash which killed Poland's president, central bank chief and military commanders.

— Russia's border will temporarily be closed to Italian citizens and foreigners traveling from Italy starting today as Italy continues to grapple with the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

March 12

— Russia has confirmed six new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 34, Interfax reported, citing the country's coronavirus crisis center. Four of the new cases are in Moscow, one in Krasnodar and one in Kaliningrad.

— The Moscow region's governor has announced a "high alert" status for the region due to the coronavirus, banning all large events over 5,000 people and encouraging companies to allow their employees to telecommute. The remote-working measures do not apply to the city of Moscow, home to 12 million people.

— A joint Russian-European mission to Mars has been postponed for two years, the Russian and European space agencies said Thursday, citing the coronavirus and technical issues.

— A religious procession in central Russia aimed at fighting the coronavirus has been canceled due to the threat of the virus itself.

— About 100 Chinese students in Moscow will be deported from Russia because they violated their self-quarantine orders, the Kommersant business daily reported.

— Russian scientists say they have developed a device that can test for coronavirus in 15 minutes, the state-run TASS news agency reported. The device could be made available to consumers as early as this autumn.

— State Duma lawmaker Sergei Katasonov did not self-quarantine after returning from France and was present at work for several days before his colleagues told him to go home, libertarian party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky has said. Zhirinovsky, who leads the party Katasonov belongs to, proposed stripping him of his parliamentary powers as punishment.

March 11

— The World Health Organization declared that the coronavirus is a pandemic as the number of cases worldwide surpassed 112,000 in 114 different countries.

— Russia will suspend most flights to and from Italy, Germany, France and Spain over the coronavirus outbreak, starting from Friday, Russia's coronavirus crisis center said in a statement. Russia will also stop issuing tourist visas to Italian citizens to prevent a spread of the virus, the center said.

— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rose to 28 from 20 on Wednesday and all the people tested positive in the last day had previously traveled to Italy, according to the coronavirus crisis center's statement.

— Moscow has banned large events of more than 5,000 people until April 10 in a move to prevent the spread of the virus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a decree. The ban applies to "sports, entertainment, public and other mass events," the decree says. Critics accused the city of using the health crisis as an excuse to prevent people from protesting President Vladimir Putin's constitutional reforms that could allow him to stay in power past his term limit.

— Thailand has suspended visas on arrival for citizens of 18 countries including Russia in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

— State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy is isolating himself in self-quarantine after returning to Moscow from Paris, he wrote on Facebook, adding that he is "completely healthy" and will work from home.

— Russia's Defense Ministry has canceled the Moscow International Security Conference due to the threat of coronavirus, the RBC news website reported. The defense and international affairs conference, which would have been attended by more than 1,000 delegates from 115 countries, had been scheduled for April 22-23.

March 10

— Russia's consumer safety watchdog recommended that people avoid public transport, shopping malls and other public places at rush hour as a precaution against the coronavirus, the state-run RIA news agency reported.

"Refrain from visiting public places: shopping centers, sports and entertainment events and transport during rush hour," the Rospotrebnadzor watchdog was quoted as saying.

March 9

— Another three people in Moscow have been diagnosed with coronavirus overnight, the RBC news website reported, citing a report from city officials it obtained. The three individuals had recently visited Italy.

March 8

—Moscow city authorities threatened prison terms of up to five years for people failing to self-isolate in their homes for two weeks after visiting countries hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

March 7

— Russia confirmed four new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number to 17 — three of whom have since recovered.



March 6

— Russia has reported six new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, including five in Moscow and one in Nizhny Novgorod 400 kilometers east of the capital. All six cases were contracted in Italy, one of several virus hubs outside China, the authorities said.

— Russian officials have conducted more than 51,000 tests for the coronavirus nationwide, the consumer protection watchdog said.

— Seven Russian passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were placed in a two-week quarantine in Russia's Far East have been discharged. Two other quarantined patients are awaiting test results.

— Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced a “high alert regime,” ordering self-isolation for Russians returning from China, South Korea, Iran, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

March 5



—Russia canceled its flagship annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum this year as a precaution against coronavirus, the Interfax news agency cited First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as saying. The forum, usually chaired by President Vladimir Putin, was due to be held in St. Petersburg on June 3-6.

—Russia's state carrier Aeroflot said it would suspend its flights to and from Hong Kong amid fears over coronavirus. The airline will continue flying from Moscow to Hong Kong until March 7 and from Hong Kong to Moscow until March 8, after which those services will be suspended.

— Moscow authorities have drafted an emergency plan that envisions a near shutdown of the Russian capital in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

— Officials confirmed a seventh coronavirus infection in the country. The patient is an Italian citizen who had arrived to Russia on Feb. 29, asked for medical help on March 2 and tested positive for the virus. He is being treated at an undisclosed hospital.

— Russian businesses have started to cancel foreign business trips and participation in international conferences after a recommendation from the Health Ministry to restrict foreign travel.

— Students at a university dormitary in St. Petersburg have been placed under quarantine and prohibited from leaving the building after the hospitalization of an Italian exchange student who had been living there. The number of patients in the city that are being monitored for coronavirus symptoms has nearly doubled to 44 people.

March 4

— Two Russian citizens have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates, the country's health ministry said.

— Russia has temporarily banned the export of medical masks, gloves, bandages and protective suits.

— President Vladimir Putin said that fake news reports about coronavirus were being sent to Russia from abroad to spread panic. He urged the government to ensure that citizens were correctly informed about the situation in Russia.

— Russian gas giant Gazprom has suspended foreign trips for its staff due to the coronavirus outbreak, a company spokesman said.

March 3

— The Moscow metro has begun random checks of passengers' temperatures at station entrances, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.