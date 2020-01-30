Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Seeks Fugitive Billionaire Boris Mints’ Arrest

Updated:
Boris Mints and his three sons left Russia for Britain in 2018 amid court disputes over bank dealings. Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

Russian authorities have issued an arrest warrant on embezzlement charges for Boris Mints, the billionaire businessman who now lives in London, the state-run TASS news agency reported Thursday.

Mints and his three sons left Russia for Britain in 2018 amid court disputes over bank dealings. In 2019, the High Court in London blocked $572 million worth of assets belonging to Mints and his three sons. 

Russia has put out an arrest warrant for Mints and sons Alexander and Dmitry Mints, who are also accused of embezzlement, a court spokeswoman told TASS. The criminal offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The three men are accused of embezzling 30 billion rubles ($474 million), the RBC news website reported, citing Mints' lawyer Fedor Kupriyanov.

Moscow’s Basmanny district court will consider the investigators’ request to arrest Mints on Friday, TASS reported.

Forbes estimated Mints’ nets worth at $1.3 billion in 2017 before he dropped off its ranking of billionaires in 2018.

Mints co-founded Otkritie Bank, which was once Russia's largest privately owned bank, and founded the Museum of Russian Impressionism in Moscow.

