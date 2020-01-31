Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Seeks Fugitive Billionaire Boris Mints’ Arrest

Boris Mints and his three sons left Russia for Britain in 2018 amid court disputes over bank dealings. Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

Russian authorities are seeking the arrest on embezzlement charges for Boris Mints, the billionaire businessman who now lives in London, the state-run TASS news agency reported Thursday.

Mints and his three sons left Russia for Britain in 2018 amid court disputes over bank dealings. In 2019, the High Court in London blocked $572 million worth of assets belonging to Mints and his three sons. 

Russia has put out an arrest warrant for Mints' sons Alexander and Dmitry Mints, who are also accused of embezzlement, Interfax reported Friday. The criminal offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The three men are accused of embezzling 34 billion rubles ($533 million), Interfax reported.

Moscow’s Basmanny district court will consider the investigators’ request to arrest Mints on Feb. 3.

“The charges that have purportedly been brought in Russia against Mr. Mints and his sons Alexander and Dmitry are utterly baseless, suspiciously timed, and they dispute them in full,” a spokesperson for Mints said.

Forbes estimated Mints’ nets worth at $1.3 billion in 2017 before he dropped off its ranking of billionaires in 2018.

Mints co-founded Otkritie Bank, which was once Russia's largest privately owned bank, and founded the Museum of Russian Impressionism in Moscow.

Read more about: Court case , Oligarchs

Read more

anti-terror

Albanian Police Arrest Russian 'Islamic State Fighter'

He entered Albania illegally after a court in Russia's Chechen Republic ruled he should be arrested for joining the illegal armed group.
case closed

Russian Oligarchs Win Dismissal of Lawsuit Over Oil Deal

The case concerned the sale of TNK-BP to Rosneft.
exchange offer

Russia Proposes to Swap Prisoners With U.S.

Russian pilot is serving 20 years for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the United States.
Oligarchs

Exiled Oligarchs Ready to Return to Russia in Exchange for Amnesty, Kremlin Confirms

The Kremlin will consider the list of oligarchs ready to return in consultation with law enforcement agencies.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.