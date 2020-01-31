Russia Seeks Fugitive Billionaire Boris Mints’ Arrest

Mints and his three sons left Russia for Britain in 2018 amid court disputes over bank dealings. In 2019, the High Court in London blocked $572 million worth of assets belonging to Mints and his three sons.

Russian authorities are seeking the arrest on embezzlement charges for Boris Mints, the billionaire businessman who now lives in London, the state-run TASS news agency reported Thursday.

Russia has put out an arrest warrant for Mints' sons Alexander and Dmitry Mints, who are also accused of embezzlement, Interfax reported Friday. The criminal offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The three men are accused of embezzling 34 billion rubles ($533 million), Interfax reported.

Moscow’s Basmanny district court will consider the investigators’ request to arrest Mints on Feb. 3.

“The charges that have purportedly been brought in Russia against Mr. Mints and his sons Alexander and Dmitry are utterly baseless, suspiciously timed, and they dispute them in full,” a spokesperson for Mints said.

Forbes estimated Mints’ nets worth at $1.3 billion in 2017 before he dropped off its ranking of billionaires in 2018.

Mints co-founded Otkritie Bank, which was once Russia's largest privately owned bank, and founded the Museum of Russian Impressionism in Moscow.