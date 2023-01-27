Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Rogue Russian Priest Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison

Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency

A disgraced Russian monk who had barricaded himself inside his monastery with dozens of followers was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison on Friday.

Father Sergiy — whose secular name is Nikolai Romanov — was already serving a 3.5-year prison sentence for inciting suicide, offending religious beliefs and vigilantism.

Moscow’s Babushkinsky District Court on Friday found him guilty of charges of inciting hatred, according to his lawyers.

Video shared by the Ostorozhno Novosti Telegram news channel showed bailiffs placing the monk and his spokesman Vsevolod Moguchev inside a glass defendants’ box.

Sporting a grey beard, a black robe and handcuffs, the defendant could be seen crossing himself from inside the box.

Father Sergiy, a former policeman in the Soviet Union, rose to notoriety at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic after publicly denying the existence of the virus and calling on Russians to resist virus restrictions.

Prosecutors have accused Father Sergiy of trying to encourage several nuns in his convent to commit suicide.

The Russian Orthodox Church excommunicated the monk in 2020.

But the priest refused to surrender the convent where he served in the Ural Mountains, leading Russian police to storm the convent and arrest him that year. 

Read more about: Religion , Court case

Read more

'interrupted chain'

Russia Acquits First Jehovah’s Witness After Top Court Bans Prosecuting Prayers

The Supreme Court recently ruled that joint prayers among members of banned religious groups “do not contain elements of extremism.”
CRIMINAL CASE

Russia Probes Child Torture Reports at Seized Monastery

The Sredneuralsk women’s monastery is under the control of excommunicated priest Father Sergei Romanov.
OUTLAWED Faith

Russian Jehovah’s Witness Hit With 6-Year ‘Extremism’ Sentence

The sentencing is the latest flashpoint in a series of convictions against Russian members of the religious group.
growing backlash

More than 120 Priests Urge Russia to Drop Prosecutions of Moscow Protesters

The jail sentences “look increasingly like the intimidation of Russian citizens than a fair ruling against the defendants,” the open letter says.