Rogue Russian Priest Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison

A disgraced Russian monk who had barricaded himself inside his monastery with dozens of followers was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison on Friday.

Father Sergiy — whose secular name is Nikolai Romanov — was already serving a 3.5-year prison sentence for inciting suicide, offending religious beliefs and vigilantism.

Moscow’s Babushkinsky District Court on Friday found him guilty of charges of inciting hatred, according to his lawyers.