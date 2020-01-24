U.S. ‘Intercepted’ Russian General in Syria – State Dept

U.S. forces intercepted an unidentified Russian major general in northern Syria during deconfliction operations, the U.S. State Department’s special envoy for Syrian engagement and the anti-Islamic State coalition said Thursday.

James Jeffrey’s remarks follow news of U.S. troops “blocking” a Russian military patrol from accessing an oilfield in northeastern Syria’s province of Hasakah on Saturday. The envoy’s revelations also come two years after U.S. airstrikes killed between five and 200 Russian mercenaries attempting to take over an oil refinery in eastern Syria’s Deir Ezzor region.

Russia and the U.S. experienced “hiccups” in their military deconfliction efforts in Syria, including around 14 months ago when Russia moved toward the northern town of Manbij, Jeffrey said Thursday.

“At one point, we intercepted a Russian major general who was driving towards the town of Manbij,” the U.S. special envoy said in a televised briefing.

The interception “was all dealt with in these military-to-military channels,” he told reporters.

Jeffrey did not identify the senior Russian major general.