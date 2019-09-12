Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

UN Investigators Link U.S., Syrian and Russian Forces to War Crimes

By Reuters
Independent Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic UN Geneva

Airstrikes by U.S.-led coalition forces in Syria have killed or wounded many civilians, indicating that required precautions were ignored and war crimes may have been committed, United Nations investigators said on Wednesday.

Syrian government and allied Russian warplanes are also conducting a deadly campaign that appears to target medical facilities, schools, markets and farmland and which may also amount to war crimes, the report by the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said.

The investigators also accused Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a jihadist alliance formerly known as Nusra Front that is the dominant armed group in Idlib, of firing rockets indiscriminately and killing civilians.

The eight-year-old war has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands and forced 13 million people from their homes, half of whom have left their shattered homeland.

Backed by U.S.-led coalition airpower in a fight to oust Islamic State, the Syrian Democratic Forces, which include Kurdish fighters, retook the group's last major stronghold of Hajin in eastern Syria in late December.

The coalition's Al-Jazeera Storm operation resulted in a high number of civilian casualties, including in a series of strikes on Jan. 3 in Sha'fah, south of Hajin, that killed 16 civilians including 12 children, the UN report said.

"The Commission finds that there are reasonable grounds to believe that international coalition forces may not have directed their attacks at a specific military objective, or failed to do so with the necessary precaution," it said.

"Launching indiscriminate attacks that result in death or injury to civilians amounts to a war crime in cases in which such attacks are conducted recklessly," it added.

Coalition officials could not be reached immediately for comment on the report.

Night raids by SDF forces backed by coalition helicopter gunships killed and wounded civilians in Shahil and other parts of Deir al-Zor province, in further apparent violations of international law, the investigators said.

Syrian government forces carried out repeated airstrikes in Saraqib, in northwest Idlib province on March 9, damaging Al-Hayat women's and children's hospital, despite pro-government forces being aware of its coordinates, the report said.

In Idlib on May 14, "pro-government forces airdropped between two and four missiles on a fish market and primary school for girls in Jisr al-Shughur," killing at least eight civilians, it said.

"Such attacks may amount to the war crime of deliberately attacking protected objects and intentionally attacking medical personnel," it said.

The Syrian army denies its strikes target civilians and says its forces only bomb militants associated with hardline Sunni fundamentalist groups linked to al Qaeda.

The report covers the year to July and is based on nearly 300 interviews and analysis of satellite imagery, photographs and videos.

Read more about: Syria , U.S. , UN

Read more

Idlib showdown

UN Chief Urges Russia and Turkey to Stabilize Syria's Idlib 'Without Delay'

Russia co-sponsored a de-escalation pact for the area that has been in place since last year.
Syria

U.S., Russia Clash at U.N. Over Chemical Weapons Attacks in Syria

Moscow has vetoed Security Council action on Syria 12 times since the conflict started.
Syria

Russia Announces Start to 'Humanitarian Pause' in Syria's Ghouta

The UN has demanded a month-long truce in Syria to allow humanitarian access to besieged areas.
Syria

Russia Clashes With U.S. at UN Over Escalating Violence in Syria

The secretary-general’s special envoy said this was the most “violent, worrying and dangerous” moment in the past four years

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.