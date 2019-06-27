Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

UN Seeks U.S.-Russia Understanding to Spur Syria Peace Process

By Reuters
Geir Pedersen UN Photo / Manuel Elias

UN Syria envoy Geir Pedersen is working on fostering "a deeper understanding" between Russia and the United States to move the Syrian peace process forward, he said in an interview published on Thursday.

In an interview published by the Geneva-based Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, Pedersen also said he wanted to convene a group of influential states, including the five permanent UN Security Council members and two groups of countries that have been politically active on Syria, to support the process.

Read more about: Syria , UN

Read more

Syria

Russia Blocks UN Security Council Meeting on Human Rights in Syria

Russia on Monday blocked a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the human rights situation in Syria.
Syria

UN Accuses Russia and U.S. of Mass Civilian Deaths in Syria

Air strikes by Russia and a U.S.-led coalition killed civilians in Syria on a large scale last year, UN war crimes investigators said.
Syria

Russia Announces Start to 'Humanitarian Pause' in Syria's Ghouta

The UN has demanded a month-long truce in Syria to allow humanitarian access to besieged areas.
Syria

Tillerson Says Russia Is Responsible for Syrian Chemical Use

Russia is ultimately responsible for chemical weapons use by the Syrian regime and should stop blocking United Nations resolutions, he says