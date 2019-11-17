Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says It Will Return Captured Naval Ships to Ukraine on Monday

By Reuters
Various Russian media outlets have reported that the ships will be returned to Ukraine without their guns and documentation. Crimean Branch of the Russian Federal Security Service / TASS

Russia will return three captured naval ships to Ukraine on Monday and is moving them to a handover location agreed with Kiev, Crimea's border guard service was cited as saying by Russian news agencies on Sunday.

A Reuters reporter in Crimea, which Russian annexed from Ukraine in 2014, earlier on Sunday saw coastguard boats pulling the three vessels through the Kerch Strait towards the Black Sea where they could potentially be handed over to Ukraine.

Ukraine has been pushing for their return as a good will gesture from Moscow ahead of a possible four-way peace summit on eastern Ukraine next month.

"In accordance with agreements reached with Ukraine three Ukrainian ships ... are being towed to a location agreed with the Ukrainian side for their handover, which will take place on Nov. 18," Crimea's border service said on Sunday, according to Russian news agencies.

Crimea's border service was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

Russia seized the ships off the coast of Crimea in November last year after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors. Moscow said the ships - two small Ukrainian armored artillery vessels and a tug boat - had illegally entered its territorial waters. Kiev denied that.

Russia returned the sailors who had been on board the ships to Ukraine in September as part of a prisoner exchange deal.

Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Saturday that Moscow had decided to return the ships to Ukraine and that they would be towed into the Black Sea and handed over to Ukraine.

Various Russian media outlets have reported that the ships will be returned to Ukraine without their ammunition and documentation.

The move, if it happens, will be seen as a confidence-building measure ahead of the planned Ukraine summit.

The leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will meet in Paris on Dec. 9 in an attempt to advance efforts for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the French presidency said on Friday.

A Kremlin aide was less equivocal on Sunday, saying such a summit was possible this year but that no date had yet been agreed.

More than 13,000 people have been killed in the more than five-year-old conflict in east Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia collapsed following Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula, which prompted Western sanctions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy won a landslide election victory in April promising to end the conflict.

Read more about: Ukraine , Crimea

Read more

Crimea

Russians, Putin Name Their Landmark Events of 2018

From the conflict with Ukraine to sports competitions, Russia saw no shortage of events that shaped the nation in 2018.
Crimea

Russia Announces New S-400 Missiles Deployment in Crimea Amid Ukraine Naval Standoff

The S-400 is capable of targeting up to 36 aircraft at a range of 400 kilometers and has anti-ballistic missile capabilities.
Terrorism

Putin Rejects Plea to Free Jailed Ukrainian Filmmaker

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rebuffed a request to free imprisoned Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, saying the court must decide Sentsov’s...
Crimea

Putin Agrees to Renew Normandy Format Talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed the need to renew efforts to implement the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.