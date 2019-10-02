Support The Moscow Times!
Putin Slams Climate Activist Greta Thunberg's UN Speech

By Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday dismissed environmental activist Greta Thunberg as a kind but poorly informed teenager manipulated into making unrealistic demands in her United Nations speech last month.

While the 16-year-old schoolgirl from Sweden has inspired Russia's nascent climate protest movement, her speech at the United Nations General Assembly last week sparked a fierce backlash among Russians.

"Go and explain to developing countries why they should continue living in poverty and not be like Sweden," Putin told an energy conference, adding it was deplorable that Thunberg was being used by some groups — which he did not name — to achieve their own goals.

Yesterday, a member of Russia’s parliament had invited Thunberg to Moscow to address young Russians concerned about the environment.

