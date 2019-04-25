Putin Says U.S. Security Guarantees Unlikely to Prompt North Korea to De-Nuclearize

Russian President Vladimir Putin said after holding talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday that he thought U.S. security guarantees would probably not be enough to persuade Pyongyang to shut its nuclear program. Putin and Kim held a day of talks on an island off the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok two months after Kim's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump ended in disagreement, cooling hopes of a breakthrough in the decades-old nuclear row.

Putin, keen to use his summit with Kim to burnish Russia's diplomatic credentials as a global player, said he believed any U.S. guarantees might need to be supported by the other nations involved in previous six-way talks on the nuclear issue. That would mean including Russia, China, Japan and South Korea as well as the United States and North Korea, in a long-standing format that had been sidelined by unilateral U.S. efforts to broker a deal. "[The North Koreans] only need guarantees about their security. That's it. All of us together need to think about this," Putin told reporters after his first ever face-to-face talks with Kim. "...I'm deeply convinced that if we get to a situation when some kind of security guarantees are needed from one party, in this case for North Korea, that it won't be possible to get by without international guarantees. It's unlikely that any agreements between two countries will be enough."

Such guarantees would have to be international, legally binding, and vouch for North Korea's sovereignty, said Putin. The first session between Putin and Kim, comprising one-on-one talks with just a few aides present, lasted twice as long as the 50 minutes allocated in the schedule. Putin described Kim as "quite open" and as "thoughtful" and "interesting." Promising to brief the Chinese and U.S. leadership about his talks, Putin said he thought a deal on Pyongyang's nuclear programme was possible and that the way to get there was to move forward step-by-step in order to build trust. Kim, who arrived in Vladivostok on Wednesday on board his armored train, said the situation on the Korean peninsula "is an issue that the world is very interested in." He did not speak to the media afterward, but shook hands with Putin before being driven away in his limousine. The two leaders had earlier attended a gala dinner where they toasted each other and watched traditional musical numbers and dancing performed by Russian artists. The numbers included the Russian classic song "Black Eyes" and a Korean song called "the Great Commander," Russian state media reported. Kept waiting Putin has a track record of making world leaders wait for him, but on Wednesday the Russian leader arrived at the venue around half an hour before Kim showed up, according to a Reuters reporter at the scene.