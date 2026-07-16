At Least 3 Killed in Ukrainian Attacks Across Russia

At least three people were killed across Russia during overnight Ukrainian attacks, regional authorities said Thursday morning, while two people were reported to have been killed in a Russian strike on Kyiv.

In the central Yaroslavl region, located around 250 kilometers (155 miles) east of Moscow and home to an oil refinery that has come under repeated attack, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said that one man had been killed and another four were injured.

Yevrayev said 19 drones had been downed over the region, but did not specify what had been targeted.

In the western Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, local authorities said that a 15-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed in a rocket strike on the village of Suzemka. One other person was injured in the attack, they said.