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At Least 3 Killed in Ukrainian Attacks Across Russia

A photo purporting to show damage to an apartment building in Engels, Saratov region after a drone attack on July 16, 2026. Exilnova+ / Telegram

At least three people were killed across Russia during overnight Ukrainian attacks, regional authorities said Thursday morning, while two people were reported to have been killed in a Russian strike on Kyiv.

In the central Yaroslavl region, located around 250 kilometers (155 miles) east of Moscow and home to an oil refinery that has come under repeated attack, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said that one man had been killed and another four were injured.

Yevrayev said 19 drones had been downed over the region, but did not specify what had been targeted.

In the western Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, local authorities said that a 15-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed in a rocket strike on the village of Suzemka. One other person was injured in the attack, they said.

Further south in the Saratov region, Governor Roman Busargin said civilian infrastructure was damaged in a drone strike on the city of Engles, which hosts an airbase that has come under repeated Ukrainian attack in recent years. No injuries were reported.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said more than 200 drones had been tracked in the skies above the broader Moscow region overnight, adding that "most" of them were intercepted. He did not report any damage or injuries.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it intercepted 375 Ukrainian drones across Russia and annexed Crimea between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, officials said a Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv early Thursday killed two people and sparked fires.

In a statement, Russia's military claimed it targeted drone production facilities in the Ukrainian capital overnight.

Reuters contributed reporting.

Read more about: Drones , Ukraine war , Yaroslavl , Bryansk

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