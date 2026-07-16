At Least 3 Killed in Ukrainian Attacks Across Russia

At least three people were killed across Russia during overnight Ukrainian attacks, regional authorities said Thursday morning, while two people were reported to have been killed in a Russian strike on Kyiv.
In the central Yaroslavl region, located around 250 kilometers (155 miles) east of Moscow and home to an oil refinery that has come under repeated attack, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said that one man had been killed and another four were injured.
Yevrayev said 19 drones had been downed over the region, but did not specify what had been targeted.
In the western Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, local authorities said that a 15-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed in a rocket strike on the village of Suzemka. One other person was injured in the attack, they said.
Further south in the Saratov region, Governor Roman Busargin said civilian infrastructure was damaged in a drone strike on the city of Engles, which hosts an airbase that has come under repeated Ukrainian attack in recent years. No injuries were reported.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said more than 200 drones had been tracked in the skies above the broader Moscow region overnight, adding that "most" of them were intercepted. He did not report any damage or injuries.
Russia's Defense Ministry said it intercepted 375 Ukrainian drones across Russia and annexed Crimea between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, officials said a Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv early Thursday killed two people and sparked fires.
In a statement, Russia's military claimed it targeted drone production facilities in the Ukrainian capital overnight.
Reuters contributed reporting.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.