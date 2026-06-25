Ukrainian Attacks on Bryansk Region and Annexed Crimea Kill At Least 4

At least four people were killed in Ukrainian drone attacks in western Russia and annexed Crimea, authorities said Thursday, while multiple industrial sites were also targeted during the overnight air barrage.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed governor of Crimea, said two people were killed not far from the city of Simferopol, including a child. Two others were wounded in the attack, he added.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said a temporary rolling blackout regime was introduced in the port city, home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

“This is an emergency measure. It is necessary to relieve overloading on the power grid outside our region and to prevent a major failure across the entire energy system,” Razvozhaev wrote in a post on Telegram.

The blackout comes days after Ukrainian drones damaged energy infrastructure in Crimea, which knocked out power in several parts of the annexed peninsula.