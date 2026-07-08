Ukrainian Drone Attack on Industrial Sites in Saratov Region Kills 1

Ukrainian drone attacks killed at least one person in southern Russia and caused damage to industrial sites, regional authorities said Wednesday morning.
Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin said one person was killed and several others were injured in a Ukrainian strike. He said industrial sites were also damaged but did not provide further details.
Unverified reports suggested a Rosneft-operated oil refinery was struck and set ablaze during the drone barrage in the Saratov region. The facility has previously come under attack.
In the southwestern Rostov region, Governor Yury Slyusar said two tankers were damaged in Taganrog Bay, which is part of the Sea of Azov. He said the vessels were empty and en route to the regional capital of Rostov-on-Don.
The governor added that two people suffered minor injuries.
Ukrainian drones have attacked a dozen tankers from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" in the area over the past several days, according to Ukraine's military, which claims the ships were trying to deliver fuel to annexed Crimea.
Meanwhile, in the republic of Tatarstan, local authorities said Ukrainian drones targeted the industrial city of Nizhnekamsk, which is home to Tatneft's flagship Taneco oil refinery.
Videos and photos shared on social media appeared to show fire and smoke rising from the facility, which reportedly halted operations in June following a strike by Ukrainian drones.
Russia's Defense Ministry said it intercepted 415 Ukrainian drones across Russia and annexed Crimea between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Reuters contributed reporting.
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