Ex-Kremlin Loyalist Ilya Remeslo Placed in Moscow Psychiatric Facility

Ilya Remeslo, a blogger and former Kremlin loyalist who faces trial for allegedly spreading false information about the military, has been moved to a psychiatric facility in Moscow, Russian state media reported Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter,
Remeslo previously spent a month at a psychiatric hospital in St. Petersburg between March and April after he publicly denounced President Vladimir Putin for mishandling the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He later called the hospitalization involuntary and a form of retaliation by the authorities for his critical remarks.
The state-run news agency TASS, citing an anonymous source in Russia’s healthcare system, reported that Remeslo was placed at the Serbsky State Scientific Center for Social and Forensic Psychiatry.
Remeslo’s lawyer, Sergei Badamshin, confirmed the transfer and posted a photo of himself in front of the entrance to Serbsky on Sunday. Neither Badamshin nor the sources cited by TASS disclosed the reason for Remeslo’s transfer to the facility.
Serbsky has also not publicly commented on the reports.
Police arrested Remeslo in St. Petersburg and moved him to a detention facility in Moscow earlier this month. A judge later ordered him to be placed in pre-trial detention until Sept. 16.
Remeslo was charged with spreading false information about the Russian military, a criminal offense that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Badamshin said the Basmanny District Court was scheduled to hear Remeslo’s appeal of his arrest on Aug. 12.
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