Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Tyumen Oil Refinery Halts Production After Ukrainian Drone Strike, Sources Say

By Reuters
Screenshot

An oil refinery in the Tyumen region of western Siberia fully halted crude oil processing and petroleum product output following a drone attack this weekend that damaged secondary processing units, two industry sources told Reuters.

On Saturday, Tyumen region Governor Alexander Moor confirmed that a Ukrainian drone struck the Tyumen refinery, triggering a fire at the facility.

According to the sources, the July 25 drone strike set fire to a diesel hydrotreating unit with a capacity of 2.6 million metric tons per year, as well as a combined high-octane gasoline production unit.

The sources said it is difficult to estimate how long repairs will take.

RI-Invest, which owns the Tyumen refinery, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The diesel hydrotreating unit was already undergoing repairs last month following a fire on June 6 caused by internal technical issues.

The Tyumen refinery has an overall production capacity of 9 million metric tons per year. In 2024, it processed 5.7 million metric tons of crude oil, producing 0.5 million metric tons of gasoline and 2.8 million metric tons of diesel, according to the sources.

This article was originally published in Russian.

Read more about: Tyumen , Oil

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Transneft Warns Ukrainian Drone Attacks May Force Oil Production Cuts – Reuters

Ukraine has ramped up its attacks on Russia’s oil infrastructure in recent months, targeting a key source of revenue for the Kremlin’s war effort.
1 Min read

Britain, Japan and New Zealand Tighten Sanctions on Russia

Japan and New Zealand lowered their price cap on Russian crude oil to less than $50, a move that aligns with recent measures imposed by the EU.
1 Min read

Russian Oil Refinery Capacity Drops Nearly 10% After Ukrainian Drone Strikes

Repairs at the Ryazan Oil Refinery — Rosneft’s largest — and the Novokuybyshevsk Refinery are expected to take about four weeks, Reuters reported...
2 Min read

Russia's Rosneft Applies to Participate in Bashneft Privatization

Russian laws forbid companies in which the government owns a stake of more than 25 percent from participating in privatization deals. The company is not...