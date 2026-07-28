Tyumen Oil Refinery Halts Production After Ukrainian Drone Strike, Sources Say

An oil refinery in the Tyumen region of western Siberia fully halted crude oil processing and petroleum product output following a drone attack this weekend that damaged secondary processing units, two industry sources told Reuters.

On Saturday, Tyumen region Governor Alexander Moor confirmed that a Ukrainian drone struck the Tyumen refinery, triggering a fire at the facility.

According to the sources, the July 25 drone strike set fire to a diesel hydrotreating unit with a capacity of 2.6 million metric tons per year, as well as a combined high-octane gasoline production unit.

The sources said it is difficult to estimate how long repairs will take.

RI-Invest, which owns the Tyumen refinery, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The diesel hydrotreating unit was already undergoing repairs last month following a fire on June 6 caused by internal technical issues.

The Tyumen refinery has an overall production capacity of 9 million metric tons per year. In 2024, it processed 5.7 million metric tons of crude oil, producing 0.5 million metric tons of gasoline and 2.8 million metric tons of diesel, according to the sources.

This article was originally published in Russian.