Ukrainian Attacks Kill At Least 5 People in Southern Russia

Ukrainian air attacks killed at least five people and wounded nearly two dozen others in southern Russia, regional authorities said early Monday.

In the city of Rostov-on-Don, a major export hub near the Sea of Azov, a couple was killed in a strike on a residential building, Rostov region Governor Yury Slyusar said in a Telegram post. He later said another three bodies were discovered beneath rubble, including that of a child.

Slyusar said five people were injured in the attack, two of whom were in critical condition. Falling drone debris sparked fires at a number of locations, he added.

In the city of Belgorod, a drone attack wounded 12 people, including two children, and caused a fire in a residential building, regional authorities said Monday morning.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia region Governor Ivan Fedorov said a guided aerial bomb and drone attack killed one person and wounded two in the southern city, which has been under heavy bombardment in recent months.

In Ukraine's northern Sumy region, a Russian guided aerial bomb attack wounded five people, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said in a post on Telegram.

Reuters contributed reporting.