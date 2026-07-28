Hundreds of Ukrainian Drones Target Moscow in Overnight Blitz

Nearly 400 Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow and the surrounding region overnight, local authorities said Tuesday morning, as a separate strike in the southwestern Belgorod region injured at least 19 people, according to officials.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 390 drones had been tracked in the skies above the wider Moscow region since Monday night, noting that “most” of them were intercepted. He did not report any damage or injuries.
Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said an apartment building in the town of Chekhov, located around 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of the Russian capital, was hit in a drone attack. Local authorities said the building’s facade and two apartment units were damaged, but added that there were no casualties.
Air defense systems downed “a few dozen” Ukrainian drones elsewhere in the Moscow region, including in Podolsk, Domodedovo and Kolomna, Vorobyov said.
Halfway between Moscow and Chekhov, Podolsk district head Grigory Artamonov reported property damage in several villages, including Koledino, where the fence of a home was damaged.
Also in Koledino, unconfirmed reports said that a warehouse located near a Wildberries logistics center was damaged. Wildberries said its facility was not attacked during the overnight drone strikes and continued to operate as usual.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 356 Ukrainian drones across Russia and annexed Crimea between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, in the Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, authorities said a man was killed in a drone attack on the regional capital the previous evening. A woman who was critically injured in a July 20 attack on a passenger bus in Shebekino died in hospital, they added.
Nineteen passengers of an intercity bus were also injured in a Tuesday morning attack in the town of Shebekino, located just across the border from Ukraine, acting Belgorod region Governor Alexander Shuvayev said.
AFP and Reuters contributed reporting.
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