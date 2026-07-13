4 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attacks Across Russia

A Ukrainian drone attack killed at least three people and wounded five others in the Moscow region early Monday, local authorities said, while one person was killed in a separate strike near the border with Ukraine.
Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said the deadly attack took place in the village of Pionersky, less than 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the Russian capital. He said several homes caught fire.
A video shared on social media purportedly showed firefighters responding to the scene, where multiple homes were heavily damaged and burning amid scattered debris.
More than a dozen other towns and villages surrounding Moscow were targeted overnight, Vorobyov said. Russian air defense units downed 81 drones in the region, the governor added.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 350 Ukrainian drones had been tracked in the skies above the broader Moscow region since Sunday night, noting that “most” of them were intercepted. He did not report any damage or injuries.
All of Moscow’s four major airports introduced varying flight restrictions during the overnight drone attack. The airports later restored regular operations.
Elsewhere, a woman was killed in a drone attack in the southwestern Belgorod region, local authorities said.
In the southern Stavropol region, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said a drone strike sparked a fire at an “industrial zone” in a village that is home to a Rosneft oil depot.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 342 Ukrainian drones across Russia and annexed Crimea Sunday night and Monday morning.
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