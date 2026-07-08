At Least 2 Killed in Russia as Ukraine Hits Multiple Oil Refineries

Ukrainian drone attacks killed at least two people in Russia, regional authorities said Wednesday, while Ukraine's military said it struck multiple oil refineries across the country as part of its ongoing campaign to disrupt Russian fuel supplies.

Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin said one person was killed overnight and several others were injured in a Ukrainian strike. He said industrial sites were also damaged but did not provide further details.

Ukraine claimed it struck a Rosneft-operated oil refinery in Saratov. Images shared on social media purportedly showed the refinery, which has been previously attacked, burning at night after drones crashed into it.

In the republic of Tatarstan, local authorities said Ukrainian drones targeted the industrial city of Nizhnekamsk, which is home to the TANECO and TAIF-NK oil refineries.

Videos and photos shared on social media appeared to show fire and smoke rising from the TANECO refinery, which reportedly halted operations in June following a strike by Ukrainian drones.

The TANECO facility is one of Russia's most technologically advanced refineries, equipped with hydrocracking, catalytic cracking and delayed coking units.

In a post on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said drones also struck an oil refinery in the republic of Bashkortostan. Local authorities have yet to comment on the alleged attack.