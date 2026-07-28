3 Killed in Belgorod Region Drone Attacks

Ukrainian drone attacks across the southwestern Belgorod region killed three people and injured several others, regional authorities said Tuesday.

One man died in an attack on a commercial site in the village of Novosadovyi near the city of Belgorod. A second victim was hospitalized for their injuries.

A man’s body was found at the location of another strike on a business in the village of Belyanka across the border from Ukraine, where nine people were injured in an earlier attack.

Belyanka is home to a poultry and egg production company of the same name that operates under the Leto Group.

In the village of Romashovka, further south and closer to eastern Ukraine’s occupied Luhansk region, a man died in a drone attack on a vehicle.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, 19 passengers of an intercity bus were injured in the town of Shebekino across the border from Ukraine.

Acting Belgorod region Governor Alexander Shuvayev said over the weekend that the past two months accounted for over half of the 20,800 Ukrainian drone attacks intercepted by Russian air defenses so far in 2026.

He identified residential buildings, civilian infrastructure facilities, commercial sites and public spaces as the targets of “chaotic” attacks.

“There’s no military logic in these strikes at all. The enemy’s goal is to sow panic, create tension and hinder the work of emergency and public utilities services,” Shuvayev wrote on Telegram.