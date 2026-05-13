Russia’s Oil Export Revenue Saw Continued Growth in April, IEA Says

Russia’s oil export revenues climbed for a second consecutive month in April, as a temporary U.S. sanctions waiver and the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz continued to reshape global energy flows, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

According to the IEA’s monthly market report, Russia’s revenue from crude and petroleum shipments rose to $19.18 billion in April, a modest increase of $180 million from the $19 billion recorded in March.

However, in annualized terms, total revenues for April were up by a staggering $6.28 billion compared to the same month in 2025.

That revenue growth occurred despite a significant drop in production caused in part by Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries and oil infrastructure. Russia’s total oil output fell by 460,000 barrels per day compared to a year ago, averaging 8.8 million bpd in April.

Total oil and petroleum product exports also saw a marginal monthly dip in April, falling by 90,000 bpd to an average of 7.03 million bpd.