Russia’s Oil Export Revenue Surged in March, IEA Says

Russia’s oil export revenue surged in March, nearly doubling from the previous month after the United States issued a temporary sanctions waiver to stabilize global energy markets, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

In its monthly oil market report, the IEA said Russia’s revenue from crude and petroleum shipments rose to $19 billion last month, a sharp reversal from February, when revenues hit a post-invasion low of $9.75 billion.

The rebound came as the U.S. Treasury Department issued a 30-day waiver for the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products loaded onto ships between March 12 and April 11.

Russia’s total oil exports in March jumped to 7.1 million barrels per day, an increase of 320,000 barrels per day compared to February. Crude oil production also saw a modest increase, rising to 8.96 million barrels per day.