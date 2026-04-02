Wildberries & Russ Buys 3 Ride-Hailing and Delivery Companies in Direct Challenge to Yandex

Russian online retailer Wildberries & Russ (RWB) has acquired three companies that provide ride-hailing and delivery services as it tries to muscle its way into the highly concentrated market.

The deals, first reported by the RBC news outlet on Thursday, involve the purchase of Citymobil, Taksovichkof and Gruzovichkof at a total estimated cost of 3-8 billion rubles ($37-100 million).

RWB has not disclosed the financial terms of the acquisitions.

Russian media reported last year that the online retailer was looking to break into the transportation sector in a direct challenge to tech giant Yandex, whose Yandex Go holds a virtual monopoly in Moscow’s ride-hailing market, as well as a dominant share in other major cities.