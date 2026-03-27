Russian and U.S. Lawmakers Meet to Discuss Ukraine War and Bilateral Relations

A delegation of State Duma lawmakers met with members of Congress in Washington on Thursday, during which they discussed a broad range of issues, including Ukraine peace talks and resuming direct flights between the two countries, according to a Russian official who attended the rare sitdown.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican who hosted the Russian delegation, said it was imperative that “the world’s two greatest nuclear superpowers” maintain “open dialogue, ideas and open lines of communication.”

“We will continue to foster this dialogue and push for peace in support of this admin’s push for peace, as well as economic opportunity,” Luna posted on X.

President Vladimir Putin’s economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who was not a part of the delegation to Washington, shared the congresswoman’s post with the comment “historic.”

Svetlana Zhurova, a State Duma member from the ruling United Russia party, said Ukraine was “the most prominent” issue discussed during the meeting, followed by questions surrounding visas and Russian diplomatic properties in the United States that were seized under the Obama and first Trump administrations.

“We talked about restarting student exchanges. We also discussed the full return of our athletes to the Olympic Games — which, incidentally, will next be held in the United States — and Luna also promised to raise this issue with Trump,” Zhurova said in a video message.

“I wouldn’t say everyone on the other side was pleased with what we’re doing as a country, but they expressed their position and are nevertheless open to dialogue,” Zhurova added, appearing to refer to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House last year, officials in Russia and the United States have held multiple rounds of diplomatic talks focused on normalizing bilateral ties.

While both sides have expressed optimism about those efforts, the Trump administration introduced sanctions on major Russian oil companies in October, suggesting a full detente is still beyond the horizon.

At the same time, authorities in Moscow have said that some of their key requests from Washington, including the restoration of direct flights, have gone ignored.