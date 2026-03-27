Czech Police Investigating Firebomb Attack on Russian Culture Center in Prague

Czech police said Friday that they were investigating a firebomb attack on a Russian culture center in Prague.
"Since yesterday evening, we have been investigating an attack in which someone threw several Molotov cocktails at the Russian House," the police said in a statement on X, adding that they were still looking for the suspected assailant.
Russian House head Igor Girenko told the state-run news agency TASS that three out of six Molotov cocktails thrown inside the building did not ignite "by a fortunate coincidence."
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the attack "barbaric."
The Russian House in Prague is just one of dozens of cultural centers located in countries throughout the world.
The centers are run by Rossotrudnichestvo, the state-funded cultural diplomacy agency, and seek to promote Russian culture, history and language.
Rossotrudnichestvo deputy head Pavel Shevtsov told Russian state media that he views the attack on the Russian House in Prague as an act of terrorism.
Czech authorities refuse to acknowledge the Russian House as a diplomatic building and claim it spreads Russian state propaganda.
AFP contributed reporting.
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