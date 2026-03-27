Czech Police Investigating Firebomb Attack on Russian Culture Center in Prague

Czech police said Friday that they were investigating a firebomb attack on a Russian culture center in Prague.

"Since yesterday evening, we have been investigating an attack in which someone threw several Molotov cocktails at the Russian House," the police said in a statement on X, adding that they were still looking for the suspected assailant.

Russian House head Igor Girenko told the state-run news agency TASS that three out of six Molotov cocktails thrown inside the building did not ignite "by a fortunate coincidence."

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the attack "barbaric."