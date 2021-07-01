Russia Summons Czech Envoy Over ‘Extortionist’ Arms Blast Claims

Russia said Thursday it has summoned the Czech ambassador in Moscow to protest Prague’s “extortionist” demand for compensation over a deadly 2014 arms depot blast. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the gesture was in response to a Czech diplomat delivering the compensation claims to Russia’s envoy in Prague on Monday.

news Czech Republic Asks Russia to Pay for 2014 Arms Blast Read more

“Usually those who act this way — without trial and investigation, demanding money with threats and insults — are called extortionists,” Zakharova said at a briefing broadcast online. The Russian diplomat said her colleagues plan to deliver Moscow’s position on “this unacceptable politicized horseplay” to Ambassador Vitezslav Pivonka in person. The Czech Foreign Ministry has not specified the amount it had requested from Moscow for the explosion that Prague accused Russian military intelligence of orchestrating. Czech media placed it at $30.2 million.

💬#Zakharova: 🇷🇺 @AmbRusCz received a note from Czech officials in which our partners make the absurd demands that Russia must compensate the damage caused by the explosions in Vrbetice.



❗️#Prague’s proposal to discuss its claims is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/mOvZ0XTYVx — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) July 1, 2021