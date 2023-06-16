Czech Leader Waters Down Remark on Keeping Tabs on Russians

The Czech president's office on Friday watered down his claim that Russians living in the West should be monitored, likening them to Japanese Americans who were interned in the United States during World War II.

President Petr Pavel told U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) Thursday that Russians living in Western countries should be closely monitored by security services, given Moscow's "aggressive war" in Ukraine.

He used the example of the Japanese diaspora in the U.S. during World War II, who he said were put under "a strict monitoring regime as well" after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

In fact the U.S. put more than 125,000 people of Japanese descent in internment camps between 1942 and 1945.

But Pavel's spokeswoman insisted Friday that he never suggested such measures should be followed now.

"In no way did he (Pavel) mean internment or any persecution," Marketa Rehakova told AFP.

She said Pavel used the example to show that "restrictive security measures towards the citizens of an enemy state are nothing new and were implemented in the past, even though in a much harsher way."